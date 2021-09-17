Hot Rod Drag Week Finale on Friday!

Dane Neal
MotorTrend Group Experiential and Events producer Betsy Bennett joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Betsy shares how Drag Week is BACK and in full effect with events this week and Finals on Friday. Fans will experience all the action live at raceway locations and on line at the MotorTrend YouTube Channel. Listen as Betsy fills us in on 17 years of history and how this year is bigger and better than ever with over 400 racers on track, Roadkill’s David Freiburger leading the coverage and great sponsors help to bring it all to life and to the fans around the world. For more information and to see who will win big time bragging rights and the title of “Worlds Fastest Street Car” go to www.motortrend.com/events

