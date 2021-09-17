Hot Rod Drag Week Finale on Friday!

TORONTO (AP) — The man who could oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from power advertised himself a year ago as a “true-blue conservative.” He became Conservative Party leader with a pledge to “take back Canada” - and almost immediately started working to modernize the party by pushing it toward the political center.

Erin O'Toole, a military veteran and a member of Parliament for nine years, has only quickened his pace while campaigning for Canada's snap federal election. Despite criticism that the former lawyer would say and do anything to get elected, polls show O’Toole’s Conservatives could defeat Trudeau’s Liberal Party on Monday.