Hilary Farr has new hit show in new year with “Tough Love” for 2022

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

HGTV star of “Love it or List It” and the new show “Tough Love”, Hilary Farr joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Hilary shares behind the scenes action and inspiration for the show and can’t miss moments in episodes with families for fans. Listen as Hilary fills us in on her own home, ideas on design and resolutions to take into 2022. For more information on Tough Love with Hilary Farr and Love it or List It with her co-host David Visentin go to www.HGTV.com and follow Hilary on social media @Hilary_Farr

HGTV’s Hilary Farr with family on new show “Tough Love”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

Popular