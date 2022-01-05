Hilary Farr has new hit show in new year with “Tough Love” for 2022

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced Wednesday she will seek reelection in a new Detroit-area seat created through redistricting, hours after fellow Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence said she will retire from Congress rather than run in the district.

The new 12th District includes portions of Detroit and suburbs including Dearborn and Southfield. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, said the seat has nearly two-thirds of people she currently represents.