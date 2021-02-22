Helio Castroneves on new year, new team…same FIRE on quest for FOUR 500’s at Indy!

3 time Indy 500 Champion Helio Castroneves joins Dane Neal “On The Road” … Hear as Helio shares excitement for new team with Meyer Shank racing coming up and his great head start to 2021 with a win at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. Listen as Helio talks about the honor of being a 3 time Indy 500 Winner, love for the fans, hopes for healthy crowds at IMS this year and the drive to be his best and win number 4 this May! For more information on all things Indy 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway check out www.IMS.com
Dane Neal