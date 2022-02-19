Harrison Burton trades the Motorcraft Ford for an F-16 fighter as the Thunderbirds FLY for the Daytona 500

NASCAR drivers Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton with pilots for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Leading up to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds “Fly Over” of Daytona International Speedway before the Great American Race…Major Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri and NASCAR Cup Series Driver Harrison Burton join WGN Radio’s Dane Neal live on the tarmac for an exclusive interview. Hear as Jake shares the experience of flying with Harrison and going through all the maneuvers as the young driver told the fighter pilot to “bring it”…Then Harrison talks about the excitement of flying in the jet and amazement at the power and capabilities of the F-16. Harrison’s stomach stayed “in-tact” for the 9.2 “G’s” during the flight and he shared what an honor this rookie year has been so far as he flies with the Thunderbirds and is driving the iconic Motorcraft 21 Ford for Wood Brothers in the NASCAR Cup Series for the Daytona 500. For more information on the Air Force Thunderbirds and ways to see them live this year go to https://www.airforce.com/thunderbirds/overview and to keep up with Harrison Burton and Wood Brothers racing check out https://www.woodbrothersracing.com/



