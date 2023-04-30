NASCAR driver Harrison Burton rides with students in Chicago during recent visit to schools – photo/NASCAR

Cup Series Driver Harrison Burton joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Harrison shares excitement for his Chicago visit and seeing students in schools and for initiatives going on with both biking and art. Harrison fills us in on his connections to science and racing and important ways that NASCAR is supporting students and growing fans for the sport at the same time. Harrison talks about growing up in a racing family and his first biking experiences as well as the impact and inspiration that drivers in the classroom can make for new careers kids can looks forward to. For more information on the Chicago Street Race and all the action coming up go to https://www.nascarchicago.com/