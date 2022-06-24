Scott Thomas of Grillin’ Fools

Top Instagram influencer and BBQ content creator Scott Thomas joins Dane Neal live on WGN Radio. Hear as Scott talks about his start in BBQ and grilling and being one of the early stars of social media when it comes to food. Scott shares the expansion of support and enthusiasm for BBQ here in America and around the world. Scott fills us in on top events he covers in competition BBQ and thoughts on both the traditional methods and advanced tech happening in live fire cooking today. For more information on Scott and to keep up with his culinary adventures follow @grillinfools on Instagram and be sure to check out https://grillinfools.com/