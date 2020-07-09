Greg Renoff Shares the Life and Legend of Platinum Producer Ted Templeman in New Book

Author Greg Renoff joins Dane to talk about the new book out now about acclaimed music producer Ted Templeman. Hear as Greg fills us in on the man behind Van Halen’s original albums, line up and the trials and triumphs during the formative stages of one of the World’s all time great rock bands. Listen as Greg talks about the process for the book, surprises about the full and successful career of Ted Templeman and the Tulsa backdrop that they now both share.
For more information on Greg, the book, autographed copies and more go to templemanbook.com.