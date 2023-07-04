Dane Neal is in for Bob Sirott on this 4th of July show with guests perfect for your summer drinking and dining needs. David Hammond, co-author of Made in Chicago: Stories Behind 30 Great Hometown Bites and Dining and Drinking Editor at NewCity, talks about Chicago’s culinary fame and some of the history of a Chicago staple: the hotdog. Then, Jim Bob Morris, founder of El Bandido Yankee Tequila and host of The Jim Bob Show with Dane, talks about everything he loves about the holiday and the success his tequila has had with racing events and country festivals.

