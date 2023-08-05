IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and Dane Neal before Music City Grand Prix- photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Driver of the #15 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Graham Rahal joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio at the Loews Vanderbilt. Hear as Graham shares his predictions for the Bears season and hopeful support of Ohio State Buckeye Justin Fields and other alums throughout the NFL. Listen as Graham talks about his family full of racing heritage and history and balancing business and the business behind the wheel as a star in the IndyCar series. Graham fills us in on major excitement around the Music City Grand Prix and how IndyCar is growing fans for this unique race in the fastest growing city in America. For more information on Graham and the RLL race team go to https://rahal.com/