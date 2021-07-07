Glen Zipper is Bringing Beloved “DOGS” Back AND Letting The Cat People Out of The Bag!

Award winning director, producer and documentary maker Glen Zipper joins Dane Neal to share good news from Netflix. Hear as Glen fills us in on the highly anticipated season 2 of the hit series “Dogs”. Hear about the excitement and input generated by fans and reasons we will all need to watch every episode starting July 7th. Glen also shares the new series “Cat People” coming out and all the filming fun hilighting our feline friends and the people who love them. Listen as Glen gives a hint to future projects with Robert Downey Jr. and ideas on possible future pet projects that fans and Netflix viewers may see down the road. For more information and to see all the action on both shows check out www.Netflix.com and see a happy and hungry Glen Zipper live and in person at great restaurants around LA this summer!
Dane Neal