Gleaners Food Bank is FULL of Excitement for the 105th Indy 500 and the “No One Runs on Empty” Campaign with Marco Andretti

Joe Slater, Chief Financial and Operations Officer for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana joins Dane Neal to share the activities and excitement leading up to race weekend. Hear as Joe fills us in on Gleaners, the important work they do along with Feeding America and the role they play in the fight against food insecurity. Listen as Joe talks about the “No One Runs on Empty” campaign and how Andretti Autosport and Marco Andretti, along with Indianapolis Motor Speedway have partnered to raise awareness and support for the food bank and pantries in Indiana. Watch the 105th Running of the Indy 500 with Marco Andretti driving the #88 Gleaners Honda, listen to the race LIVE on WGN 720AM and for more information on Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and to support their efforts, go to https://www.gleaners.org
Dane Neal