Gettin’ Basted beats the best of the best in BBQ to win the World Championship at The Jack!

Acclaimed Pitmaster Brad Leighninger of Gettin’ Basted joins Dane Neal “On The Road” live from the Hollow after the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational BBQ. Hear as Brad shares how the “Hot and Fast” cooking revolution has taken hold and taken over with more wins and now the biggest BBQ title in the World. Listen as Brad shares the excitement of the history making win and how the day and cook went leading up to that final call. Brad talks about the popularity and support of the BBQ League and the satisfaction that he and fellow “League Leader” Tim Scheer of Shake-N-Bake BBQ have in bringing inspiration, education and great BBQ to more members and fans everyday. To see Brad in Branson and get genuine Gettin’ Basted BBQ at his restaurants check out https://www.gettinbasted.com/ and to get more information on how to join the BBQ League and learn all the secrets to success at home and to conquer the competition go to https://www.thebbqleague.com/
