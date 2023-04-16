Gerry Krochak of Country Thunder – all photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Country Thunder’s Gerry Krochak joins Dane Neal live in Arizona. Hear as Gerry shares the historic success of the world’s premier country music celebration that has taken it from Saskatchewan Canada in 2005 to 7 festivals all around North America today. Listen as Gerry fills us in on headliners including Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley that help bring in over 100,000 fans during the 4 day festival. Gerry talks about excitement for the Chicago area events coming up in July, just over the Wisconsin border in Twin Lakes and his love for Chicago food, sports and fans. Gerry shares the magic of Country Thunder that is more than the amazing artists and music with great activations, events and partners like El Bandido Yankee Tequila. Stay tuned for more as Country Thunder comes to the Midwest and for information on tickets, camping, music and more, check out https://www.countrythunder.com/wi

For events, cocktails, recipes and more with the Tequila that’s “So Smooth it’s Criminal” go to www.elbandidoyankee.com