Fred Hajjar, co-founder of “Ugly Christmas Sweaters”

Co-founder of UglyChristmasSweaters.com, Fred Hajjar joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Fred shares how it all started and how Ugly Christmas Sweaters, went from just a novelty to a trend and now as holiday favorite for millions fans of Christmas and fun around the world. Hear as Fred talks about how the business and industry has changed and grown and the unlimited versatility of the Ugly Christmas Sweaters. Fred fills us in on how they have evolved into a powerful marketing tool for brands, shows, personalities and more to make their mark with holiday style. For more information and to see all the cool styles and ways Ugly Christmas Sweaters are available today, or to make your own, for yourself or your next holiday happening check out https://www.uglychristmassweater.com/