Frank Kelleher is leading the way with fast and fun for fans at Daytona International Speedway for the 500

President of Daytona International Speedway, Frank Kelleher joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Frank shares his own racing roots and the journey in motorsports that had led him to be leading the World Center of Racing. Listen as Frank talks about the crown jewel of NASCAR and the amazing facility that is host for the Great American Race and so many more events, races, festivals and concerts throughout the year. Frank shares excitement for this year’s race weekend that has the Daytona 500 sold out along with the Air Force Thunderbirds fly over, pre-race performances with Country superstars Trace Adkins and Luke Combs and the stars of NASCAR on track racing for immortality. For more information on the sold-out Daytona 500 and other events happening here at the World Center of Racing go to https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/
Dane Neal