NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle star Flyin Ryan Oehler joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Ryan fills us in on all the action as the El Bandido Yankee Tequila team took Texas by storm for Stampede of Speed with events, music and racing. Listen as Ryan shares excitement for Vegas action happening and then previews the NHRA finals in Pomona.

