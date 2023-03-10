Flyin Ryan Oehler, driver of the NHRA El Bandido Yankee Pro Stock Motorcycle joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Ryan shares the recent adventures of bringing his team and Tequila to the always action packed Daytona Bike Week festivities. Ryan fills us in on getting to Gainesville for the Gatornationals and the start of the NHRA season. Hear as Ryan shares the excitement around the team this year as they dial in for some of their best times and look forward to the new bike being built. Ryan also talks about anticipation for events at Route 66 Raceway coming up and ways fans will enjoy and experience racings return to the track.

