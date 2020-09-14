Fire departments learn the latest about current cars and crashes from National Auto Body Council

Dane Neal
Alsip Fire Chief Tom Styczynski and Natalie Zajc from “Crash Champions” joins Dane to talk about the F.R.E.E program being offered to multiple departments and communities. Chief Styczynski shares the importance of the program and the unique challenges first responders face these days on our roadways. With cars made of new metals, more technology and even electric vehicles all make this auto extrication education important and essential for emergency personnel. For more information on N.A.B.C and programs happening here and around the country go to: www.nationalautobodycouncil.com

