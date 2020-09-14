Fire departments learn the latest about current cars and crashes from National Auto Body Council

One of America's best branding, marketing and communications leaders, Brenda Russell Williams joins Dane to share the groundbreaking "My GPS" initiative. Brenda talks about the inspiration and impact of the new program and ways it can help students identify and highlight their unique strengths and maximize their potential. She shares how it all works and her hopes to make it available to more students in Chicago and ultimately nationwide. For more information on My GPS and ways to get involved and support, go to www.findmygps.me.