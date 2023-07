Dane Neal is in for Bob Sirott on a Fourth of July show full of fabulous food and special events. ‘Famous’ Dave Anderson talks about the upcoming Famous Dave’s BBQ All-Star BBQ Series on Saturday, July 8th taking place at 1631 W. Lake Street in Addison. Then, Food Network personality Sunny Anderson joins the program to talk about the latest servings and stars on the Food Network, including the latest season of BBQ Brawl.

