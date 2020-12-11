Feeding America is Bringing More Food for Many More Families in Need During the Holidays.

Executive Vice President and COO for Feeding America, Katie Fitzgerald joins Dane Neal on Thanksgiving Day. Hear as Katie shares the current challenges with food insecurity in our country and the ways Feeding America supports food banks, pantries and millions of volunteers to help feed so many during the holidays and beyond. Listen as Katie fill us in on the expanded demand during the pandemic and the record surge of new people being supported for the first time by the Feeding America network. For more information about, programs, campaigns, activities in your area and ways to get involved check out www.feeedingamerica.org.

Feeding America’s Katie Fitzgerald