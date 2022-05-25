GM of the hospitality hub for 106th Indy 500, Phil Ray of the JW Marriott joins Dane Neal to preview race week. Hear as Phil talks about the unprecedented excitement and potential attendance for this year’s race. Phil shares the background on the city, its planning and the unique capabilities to host the biggest sporting events and the fan bases that come to town to attend. Hear as Phil talks about the impact of events like the Indianapolis 500, Super Bowls, Final Fours and National Championship games that all find their way to Indy. The Indy 500 is the greatest spectacle in racing, the world’s largest one day sporting event and the biggest stars of racing, movies, music and sports will be at great restaurants and hotels as the local hospitality scene help fans come BACK HOME this week!

Stay tuned to WGN Radio on raceday starting at 7am with Dane Neal for live coverage and interviews leading up to the 106th running of the Indy 500.

WGN Radio’s Dane Neal and Phil Ray preview race week in Indianapolis