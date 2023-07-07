Famous Dave’s BBQ

America’s Rib King and BBQ Hall of Famer Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Dave shares patriotic excitement for celebrating our nation’s Independence Day through food and of course BBQ. Listen as Dave fills us in on the upcoming “Porking Lot Party” in Addison on July 8th and all the ways fans can enjoy. Happening in Addison from noon to 4pm will be free BBQ, $1 draft beers and margarita samples from El Bandido Yankee Tequila. In addition to all the fun and food for fans, top area BBQ teams will be competing for a chance to cook at the World Food Championships in Dallas this November. Stop by the Famous Dave’s Addison location from noon to 4pm for all the fun, great food and to meet the one and only Famous Dave!