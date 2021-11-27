Famous Dave Anderson has food, family and a new Hall of Fame on National Native American Heritage Day!

BBQ legend and restaurateur “Famous” Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal and WGN radio on Native American Heritage Day. Hear as Dave celebrates the Holiday kick off with smoked turkey and BBQ from Famous Dave’s. Dave shares Native American foods and favorites for his family from growing up in Chicago till today. Dave fills us in on his recent induction into the National Native American Hall of Fame and the honor and importance of role models and mentors in the native communities. Dave talks about thankfulness for opportunities and all American’s abilities to overcome obstacles and challenges to achieve great goals. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/ and to learn more about the Hall of Fame and inductees go to https://nativehalloffame.org/inductees-nnahof/
