Famous Dave Anderson has food, family and a new Hall of Fame on National Native American Heritage Day!

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:
Famous Dave Anderson with Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Bailey Walker, President of the Oklahoma American Indian Chamber of Commerce at the National Native American Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

BBQ legend and restaurateur “Famous” Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal and WGN radio on Native American Heritage Day. Hear as Dave celebrates the Holiday kick off with smoked turkey and BBQ from Famous Dave’s. Dave shares Native American foods and favorites for his family from growing up in Chicago till today. Dave fills us in on his recent induction into the National Native American Hall of Fame and the honor and importance of role models and mentors in the native communities. Dave talks about thankfulness for opportunities and all American’s abilities to overcome obstacles and challenges to achieve great goals. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/ and to learn more about the Hall of Fame and inductees go to https://nativehalloffame.org/inductees-nnahof/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

Popular