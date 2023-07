It’s the 4th of July and Dane Neal is in for Bob Sirott to talk about all things food, fun on the Fourth and the world of motorsports. Here, he talks about family road trips with Dave Schwan and he gives us a Far Flung Forecast, then Andy Masur breaks down the NASCAR race in Chicago and later, Amber Medley, National Development Director at INROADS, talks about the diverse leadership opportunities and career programs they offer for students, especially in the world of motorsports.

