Flyin Ryan Oehler and the El Bandido Yankee pro stock motorcycle for NHRA – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

El Bandido Yankee Tequila CFO Eric Lanz joins Dane Neal live on WGN Radio. Hear as Eric shares the latest on expanded partnerships with top drivers like Rico Abreu on Dirt, with Drag racing’s Flyin Ryan and the NHRA and more tracks from Indiana to the west coast, all ready to “Break Out the Bandido” with the Official Tequila of Raceday.

Each race weekend make it “Tequila at the Track” with El Bandido Yankee and for events, cocktails, recipes, locations and more go to www.elbandidoyankee.com

Eric Lanz in the El Bandido Yankee NASCAR Experience car at Phoenix Raceway