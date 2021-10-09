Elk Grove Village hosts Presidential visit and the global “Made In Elk Grove Expo”

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada this week became one of the last states to publicly report rapid antigen tests as part of its coronavirus tallies — a move that experts said could provide a fuller picture of the pandemic but also upend metrics used to gauge how the virus is spreading.

The change leaves Maryland as the lone U.S. state that doesn't incorporate rapid tests in its online dashboard or include them in virus statistics, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends, according to an Associated Press review of dashboards and policies for all 50 states.