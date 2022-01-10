El Bandido Yankee ‘Road to the Hula Bowl’ with Nick Logan

2022 Hula Bowl

The Road to the Hula Bowl starts with the driving force of college football’s premier all star game, Nick Logan, joining Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Listen as Nick shares the history and importance of the the Hula Bowl to players and the scouts from all 32 NFL teams. Nick talks about key stories behind the players and some who have gone from this game to great careers and even the Hall of Fame in the NFL. Nick fills us in on this year’s Hula Bowl Hall of Fame inductees, including Marcus Allen, Coach Lou Holtz, and more. The 2022 Hula Bowl game is in Orlando at the Bounce House on Jan 15th and tickets are available at https://www.hulabowl.com/.

Stay tuned for more players, coaches and the people making the game on the El Bandido Yankee “Road to the Hula Bowl” on WGN radio.

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

