El Bandido Yankee ‘Road To the Hula Bowl’ with Jim Bob Morris

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

Hula Bowl

Jim Bob Morris with Kansas State Hula Bowl player

The Road to the Hula Bowl continues with El Bandido Yankee Tequila co-founder Jim Bob Morris joining Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Listen as Jim Bob shares anticipation and excitement for the game and his insights as a former college and NFL player, into the young players mindset as the Hula Bowl gets closer. Listen as Jim Bob talks about how the teams, coaches and fans will experience and enjoy El Bandido Yankee during Hula Bowl week, including the World Class pre-game BBQ League & Tequila Tailgate and the ways El Bandido Yankee is always giving back to support causes and the community. Jim Bob also fills us in on how Orlando and Florida are leading the way back in both business and in sports, and the importance of Florida in the big picture and plan for fans of El Bandido Yankee Tequila. For more information on expressions, locations, events and more go to www.elbandidoyankee.com and to “Break Out The Bandido” LIVE at the Bounce House in Orlando on Jan 15th for tickets head to www.hulabowl.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick