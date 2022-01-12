El Bandido Yankee ‘Road To the Hula Bowl’ with Jim Bob Morris

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A painting by the American modernist Marsden Hartley that had been missing for 40 years was found in a bank vault, a significant step toward recovering the works of an increasingly appreciated artist who considered himself “the painter of Maine.”

The painting, “Friend Against the Wind,” was completed in 1936 and had its last known public display at a Portland gallery in 1980, when it was sold to a private collector.