El Bandido Yankee ‘Road To the Hula Bowl’ with Jim Bob Morris

The Road to the Hula Bowl continues with El Bandido Yankee Tequila co-founder Jim Bob Morris joining Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Listen as Jim Bob shares anticipation and excitement for the game and his insights as a former college and NFL player, into the young players mindset as the Hula Bowl gets closer. Listen as Jim Bob talks about how the teams, coaches and fans will experience and enjoy El Bandido Yankee during Hula Bowl week, including the World Class pre-game BBQ League & Tequila Tailgate and the ways El Bandido Yankee is always giving back to support causes and the community. Jim Bob also fills us in on how Orlando and Florida are leading the way back in both business and in sports, and the importance of Florida in the big picture and plan for fans of El Bandido Yankee Tequila. For more information on expressions, locations, events and more go to www.elbandidoyankee.com and to “Break Out The Bandido” LIVE at the Bounce House in Orlando on Jan 15th for tickets head to www.hulabowl.com
