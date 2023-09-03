Fans line up to taste El Bandido Yankee Tequila, the Official Tequila of Indianapolis Raceway Park during the NHRA U.S. Nationals – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

El Bandido Yankee Co-Founder Jim Bob Morris joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jim Bob shares excitement for being named the “Official Tequila of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park”. Listen as Jim Bob fills us in on pro stock motorcycle star Flyin Ryan and his extra incentives for success during drag racing’s biggest weekend as well as featured El Bandido Mustang exhibition races. Jim Bob makes the announcement about Indiana’s top store Big Red Liquors bringing in El Bandido Yankee and going statewide for fans of racing and Tequila. Fans will enjoy El Bandido Yankee all weekend long at IRP and for the future as the spirit launches across Indiana. For more information about the Official Tequila of Raceday go to www.elbandidoyankee.com