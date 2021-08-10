Dwier Brown is Back at “Field of Dreams” with Baseball, Book, Ghosts and a GAME Between White Sox and Yankees!

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PBS has fallen short on some aspects of diversity and is taking steps toward comprehensive change to be overseen by a new executive hired for the task, CEO and President Paula Kerger said.

While the measures took into account allegations that PBS favors white male filmmaker Ken Burns (“The Civil War,” “Baseball”) and slights viewers of color, Kerger said, they emerged from a deeper reappraisal prompted by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.