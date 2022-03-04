Dustin Jacoby is at his best and ready to “Break Out The Bandido” for his fight in UFC 272

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Dustin Jacoby poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: (R-L) Dustin Jacoby kicks John Allan of Brazil in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC light heavyweight contender Dustin “The Hanyak” Jacoby joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Dustin shares the excitement for UFC 272 coming up in Las Vegas and his training and preparation leading up to the fight. Hear as Dustin fills us in on the origin of his signature nickname, his start in the sport, family connections and passion to take the title. Dustin is fighting his best and has his sights set on the top 10 for 2022. Listen as Dustin shares excitement to be able to “Break Out The Bandido” with each win on the way to the Championship. For more information follow Dustin on social media @TheHanyakDJ and see him fight live during UFC 272 this weekend.

Stay tuned to WGN Radio as El Bandido Yankee helps #BreakOutTheBandido at the biggest battles and main events with cocktails, recipes and more… check out www.elbandidoyankee.com for the official tequila of Fight Night!