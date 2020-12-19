Duff Goldman on friends & family food during the holidays, baking, books and new baby in 2021!

Dane Neal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Duff Goldman of Ace of Cakes

Friend and Food Network Star Duff Goldman joins Dane to talk about traditional foods during the holidays. Hear as Duff shares the importance of positivity post pandemic and excitement for things in 2021 including new baby!

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular