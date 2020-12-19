Duff Goldman on friends & family food during the holidays, baking, books and new baby in 2021!

Friend and Food Network Star Duff Goldman joins Dane to talk about traditional foods during the holidays. Hear as Duff shares the importance of positivity post pandemic and excitement for things in 2021 including new baby!
Dane Neal
by: ashleybihunwgnamPosted: / Updated:
Friend and Food Network Star Duff Goldman joins Dane to talk about traditional foods during the holidays. Hear as Duff shares the importance of positivity post pandemic and excitement for things in 2021 including new baby!
Dane Neal