Dr. Richard Besser shares poll on Chicago populations and pandemic insights

Dane Neal
Dr. Richard Besser

Former CDC Director and President, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson foundation, Dr. Richard Besser joins Dane Neal. Dr. Besser talks about the recent poll conducted and the results related to additional pressures from the pandemic on certain demographics. Dane and Dr. Besser also discuss the start of the school year and unique challenges facing minority communities on both the health and financial fronts.
For more information on polls and the people behind the foundation efforts, go to www.rwjf.org

