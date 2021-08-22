Doug Rice on Racing at Indy, In Chicago, Combo Series and Kyle Larson

Racing Radio Legend Doug Rice of PRN and SiriusXM joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Doug talks about multi series support of fans and drivers and events that bring NASCAR and IndyCar together. Listen as Doug talks about the talent and racing resurgence of Kyle Larson and how he and Hendrick Motorsports have joined forces to be the best and Championship contenders in 2021. Doug give his thoughts on Chicago, street racing and potential places for races and future fan favorites for next year and beyond! Hear Doug on PRN and as co-host of “Fast Talk” on SiriusXM.
Dane Neal