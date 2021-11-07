Doug Rice breaks down the Championship 4 and his Championship Braves as we head into the sold out NASCAR final in Phoenix

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio host Doug Rice on stage at the Daytona 500 on February 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Driving force of PRN and favorite NASCAR voice, Doug Rice joins Dane Neal live from Phoenix. Hear as Doug shares excitement for the Atlanta Braves World Series and how Chase Elliott and many racing fans are also big fans of football, baseball and more. Doug breaks down the Championship 4 of Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr and Kyle Larsen and give thought on the big picture and some predictions for the biggest race in NASCAR coming up. 

