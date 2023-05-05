President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Doug takes a moment between events to fill us on on all the action in the month of May. From the GMR Grand Prix to parades, elevated food, music and more, the 107th Indy 500 celebrations and related festivities offer so much beyond the legendary race. For information, schedule and tickets go to www.IMS.com
This race weekend make it #TequilaAtTheTrack with El Bandido Yankee. For events, cocktails, recipes and more with the Official Tequila of Raceday, go to www.elbandidoyankee.com