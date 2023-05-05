INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 20: Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles speaks during a U.S. Armed Forces enlistment ceremony before Indianapolis 500 pole day on May 20, 2018, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Doug takes a moment between events to fill us on on all the action in the month of May. From the GMR Grand Prix to parades, elevated food, music and more, the 107th Indy 500 celebrations and related festivities offer so much beyond the legendary race. For information, schedule and tickets go to www.IMS.com

This race weekend make it #TequilaAtTheTrack with El Bandido Yankee. For events, cocktails, recipes and more with the Official Tequila of Raceday, go to www.elbandidoyankee.com