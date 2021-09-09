Dion Dawson and his “Chicago Dream” to Feed Those in Need

Dion Dawson founder of “Dion’s Chicago Dream” joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Dion talk about the inspiration for his efforts, the work they are doing now and hoping to do soon by bringing more food to more people and places facing challenges in the Chicago area. Listen as Dion talks about partnerships and perseverance and how both are needed to succeed. Dion is a navy veteran and he and his “Dream Team” are on a mission and well on their way to making a difference in the day to day lives of many. For more information on activities and ways to get involved and support, be sure to check out https://dionschicagodream.com/
Dane Neal