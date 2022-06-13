13-time track and series champion Derek Thorn joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Derek talks about excitement for his first time at the Slinger Nationals coming up in July in Wisconsin. Listen as Derek shares his career, California roots, and this season as growing enthusiasm for racing is happening across America these days. Derek fills us in on the action coming up June 10th through the 12 at the Slinger Nationals, and how he will be with El Bandido Yankee all weekend in Wisconsin with his race car, events and appearances with the Official Tequila of Raceday, El Bandido Yankee. For more information on the races, tickets and special appearances by NASCAR drivers check out https://slingersuperspeedway.com/

And for events, recipes and more with the El Bandido Yankee, the “Official Tequila of Raceday” go to www.elbandidoyankee.com

Derek Thorn and El Bandido Yankee have “Tequila At The Track” for Slinger Nationals