David Bromstad on new year, new shows with big hopes and dream homes for 2022!

HGTV star David Bromstad joins Dane Neal on New Years Day to talk about the latest with his hit show “My Lottery Dream Home”. Hear as David shares his own personal “Lottery” win as the first champion on “Design Star” and how it set him on his path to success and stardom. Listen as David fills us in on fun moments for the program, great times with winners and things he has learned about people and places through the show. For more information on all things David, be sure to follow on Instagram and Twitter and at www.HGTV.com New episodes of My Lottery Dream Home return on Friday, January 14 at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+
