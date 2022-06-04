Founder of the Oscar winning Lion Forge animation, as well as a leading family force at World Wide Technology and The Confluence Music Festival, Dave Steward II joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Dave shares the importance of diversity in animation and how his roots in St. Louis shape and support his global efforts to this day. Dave fills us in on his family’s connection and passion for motorsports and support for its diverse history and the bright and growing future with drivers, ownership, sponsors and more. The experience at WWT Raceway will include much more than just the top NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the track as the Confluence Music Festival brings 30 acts on 5 stages over the weekend, including Nelly, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell and great talent from the St. Louis area. For more information on the festival, activities, music and more at WWT Raceway and for the “Enjoy Illinois 300” go to https://wwtraceway.com/confluence/

