Dave Eaheart at BIG 12 with Pitmasters and Prairie Fresh LOVE for BBQ

BIG 12 BIG Q Pimasters Tim Scheer and Luke Darnell – Judges for the Rib Championship – and El Bandido Yankee NFL friends with Jim Bob Morris, Paul Coffman, Bill Maas and Nick Lowery – all photos by Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Senior Director of Communications and Brand Marketing for Prairie Fresh, Dave Eaheart joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Dave shares his lifelong roots and passion for pork and BBQ and excitement for the BIG 12 BIG Q. Dave fills us in on why world champion Pitmasters and food fans everywhere choose Prairie fresh and the unique ways they are in on every aspect of the process. Dave shares the action happening with some of the top stars of competition BBQ in on the action like Joe Pearce of Slaps BBQ in KC, Tim Scheer of Shake N Bake BBQ and Fergolicious BBQ’s Joe Fergola. For more information on cool things happening with this year’s events go to https://big12bigq.com/ and to see more on Prairie Fresh and get the latest, check out https://www.prairiefresh.com/

For more on “Bandidos and BBQ” and events, cocktails, recipes and more the the tequila that is So Smooth it’s Criminal be sure to visit www.elbandidoyankee.com