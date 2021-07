Daniel Crane, Frederick Paul Furth Sr. Professor of Law at the University of Michigan, is with WGN Radio's Karen Conti talking about former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against social media companies. Daniel also shares he thoughts the new Supreme Court ruling allowing college athletes to be paid.

