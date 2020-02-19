Danny Trejo Takes Tacos Seriously AND all the way to South Beach!

Star of favorite films, shows, videos and more, the great Danny Trejo (while under his 65 Buick Riviera) joins Dane Neal on the road. Hear as Danny shares his journey from jail to box office stardom counting all ages as fans. Listen as Danny fills us in on his love for food and family inspiration for the Trejos Tacos concept that took off and now has multiple locations and includes a cantina, coffee and donuts shop, cookbook coming and more! Danny Trejo is an inspiration to movie fans and those everywhere facing challenges and looking to overcome and achieve…for more information on his projects, tacos and all things coming and in the works, visit www.DannyTrejo.com.

