Danny Beck Brings Wings and BBQ “The Chicago Way” to Windy City SmokeOut

Danny Beck from Pearl’s Southern Comfort joins Dane Neal live from the festival. Hear as Danny shares excitement for WCSO and seeing great friends and fans. Danny talks about his spots, his food and having Chicago bring back BBQ in a big way this year. Listen as Danny fills us in on the unique ways Windy City SmokeOut brings the best up and coming Country music talent to Chicago and established stars too making it the greatest combination of BBQ and Country. For more information and to try Danny’s wings, food and incredible cocktails check out https://www.pearlschicago.com/
Dane Neal