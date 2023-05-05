NASCAR Cup Series Driver, Daniel Suarez joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Daniel shares his time at the Field Museum with students, talking about his passion for racing and the connections to school and speed. Listen as Daniel fills us in on his thoughts for Chicago Street Race and how his team, Trackhouse Racing, is making its mark, supporting and succeeding. Daniel gives thoughts on the Cinco de Mayo celebrations coming up and looking forward to be back in the city in July. For more information on NASCAR, tickets and the races in Chicago coming up go to www.nascarchicago.com
Dane Neal