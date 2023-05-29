In the third hour of this Memorial Day show, Dane Neal, filling for Lisa Dent, is joined by owner of Blues Hog Barbecue, Tim Scheer, to talk about the Barbecue Hall of Fame, the Windy City Smokeout, and his own personal barbecue set-up. Later in the hour, syndicated columnist for the Chicago Tribune Eileen Ogintz calls in to talk travel as we kick off summer trips!

