In the second hour of this Memorial Day show, Dane Neal, filling for Lisa Dent, is joined by the owner of Aurelio’s Pizza, Joe Aurelio, to talk about the pizza chain and its relationship with the city of Chicago. Then, Founder of Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, R.J. Melman, addresses the organization’s partnership with NASCAR as they prepare for the upcoming street race.

