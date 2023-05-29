In the first hour of this Memorial Day show, Dane Neal, filling for Lisa Dent, is joined by CEO and President of Visit Indy, Leonard Hoops, to discuss the various attractions in Indianapolis, including White River State Park, Hoosier Dome, and more! Later, singer, Jim Cornelison talks about his career and his performances at sporting events like the Indy 500 and Blackhawks home games.

