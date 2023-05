In the final two hours of this Memorial Day show, Dane Neal, filling for Lisa Dent, is joined by Dining and Drinking Editor for Newcity/Chicago, David Hammond, to highlight several Chicago delicacies and discuss the James Beard Awards. Then, Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe, calls in and shares his thoughts on whether or not there’s a true Chicago-style of barbecue. After, co-owner of Al’s Beef, Chris Pacelli, talks about the origins of Chicago’s staple Italian beef spot.

