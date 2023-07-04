Dane Neal is in for Bob Sirott for a special 4th of July show to talk with some of NASCAR’s fastest racers. He is joined by racer Garret Smithley and Nick & Mirko Akrap, brothers and Founders of Tailgreeters, which is a new way to connect with others to have more enjoyable tailgate parties and how that can be helpful for busy racers like Garret. Later, he talks with Jesse Iwuji, another one of the racers, and Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Famer and part owner of Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, about their experience in Chicago.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction